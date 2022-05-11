Appian (APPN) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Appian (APPN) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. APPN surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of APPN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that APPN could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account APPN's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on APPN for more gains in the near future.

