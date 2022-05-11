Appian (APPN) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Appian (APPN) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, APPN crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

APPN has rallied 6.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests APPN could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider APPN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on APPN for more gains in the near future.

