Appian (APPN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Appian (APPN) closed at $218.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business process management software provider had gained 45.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APPN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect APPN to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.55 million, up 7.19% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APPN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% lower. APPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

