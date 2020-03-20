Appian (APPN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Appian (APPN) closed at $35.42, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 4.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business process management software provider had lost 43.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 27.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 28.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APPN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect APPN to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.96 million, up 19.09% from the year-ago period.

APPN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.57 per share and revenue of $297.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.62% and +12.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APPN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.76% lower. APPN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

