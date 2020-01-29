Appian (APPN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Appian (APPN) closed the most recent trading day at $50.77, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the business process management software provider had gained 30.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APPN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect APPN to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.69 million, up 15.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

