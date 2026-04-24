Appian and Dorman have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 24, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Appian APPN as the Bull of the Day and Dorman Products DORM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on —Uber Technologies UBER, Block XYZ and Toast TOST.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks:

Appian is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a D for Value and a B for Growth. This company is focused on enabling customers with mobile applications. All software stocks have been hit hard on the idea that AI is going to take most of their customers, but the reality may be far from that. While there may be more competition, businesses that value reliability will still use proven resources instead of brand new lower cost solutions. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Appian has reported four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the course of the last year, the average positive earnings surprise works out to be 260%.

The company recently reported a gain of 15 cents when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for 9 cents and that 6 cent beat translates to a positive earnings surprise of 67%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates for 2026 are moving up forAppian .

The current fiscal year 2026 has increased from $0.86 to $0.89 over the last 60 days.

Fiscal 2027 has increased from $1.12 to $1.15 over the last 60 days.

Valuation

I see a 24.6x forward earnings multiple which is a little rich for a 10%-11% grower, but the earnings growth is the story here. Earnings are expected to grow 46% this year and 29% next year. The price to book is an NA and the price to sales comes in at 2.2x.

Consistent revenue growth and strong earnings growth means that margins are increasing. Right now the operation margin is very low, in fact two quarters ago it was negative and last quarter it flipped to positive. Both margins levels were less than 1% (less than negative 1% and less than positive 1%). That will be changing and should lead to multiple expansion.

Dorman Products is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) despite recently beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has a Zacks Style Score for Value of f and an A for Growth. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman on October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

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Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of Dorman Products I see the company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The most recent earnings report from Dorman Products saw the company post $2.17 in EPS when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for $2.15. That 2 cent beat translates to a 1% positive earnings surprise.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For Dorman Products I see annual estimates for next year moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number has decreased from $9.58 to $8.25 over the last 60 days.

The next fiscal year has estimates holding still at $9.27 over the last 30 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates are the primary is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Additional content:

Is Uber's Deal with Block a Game-Changer in the Global Payment Space?

Uber Technologies has unveiled a broad global partnership with Block aimed at enhancing restaurant operations across various markets and increasing payment flexibility in the United States. Under the agreement, Block’s Square technology will integrate with Uber Eats internationally. Also, Cash App Pay will be introduced as a payment option on Uber and Uber Eats within the United States.

Square's native Uber Eats integration builds on its current availability in the United States to include planned expansion to Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Spain. In addition, Cash App Pay will become available as a payment option across both Uber Eats and Uber in the United States, providing access to 59 million monthly transacting Cash App actives, who are predominantly Millennial and Gen Z, with a growing population of teens.

These two updates follow Uber’s integration with Block’s Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Afterpay, in Australia, which launched last year to offer greater flexibility for their Australia customers shopping on Uber and Uber Eats.

Square's seamless Uber Eats integration enables restaurants to manage all orders directly through their Square POS system, with self-sign-up capability coming up shortly. Moreover, it eliminates the need for additional tablets, streamlines kitchen workflows, controls menus and offers other benefits to promote operational efficiency across global markets.

The integration of Cash App Pay into the Uber and Uber Eats apps is also very customer-friendly, offering multiple benefits. This partnership underscores both Uber and Block's commitment to innovation, supporting sellers and customers with intuitive technology that makes both running a business and paying for services easier – strengthening local communities globally in the process.

Uber is steadily expanding its partnership ecosystem to enhance restaurant operations, boost demand and strengthen technology capabilities. In 2025, it partnered with Toast to help restaurants drive guest demand through a multi-year global collaboration focused on product innovation and go-to-market strategies.

Starting in the United States and Canada, the companies are deepening integration to improve digital ordering, enhance guest experiences and increase sales. By combining Toast’s POS systems with Uber’s delivery network, restaurants can generate more revenues, streamline operations and maintain flexibility. They are also developing tools for customer acquisition and retention, including integrated offers and advertising solutions.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in single digit (% wise) over the past three months. Courtesy of the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the ZacksInternet-Services industry over the same time frame.

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.55X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Appian Corporation (APPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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