Is Appian The AI Play Investors Have Completely Missed?

As 2025 draws to a close, the AI boom remains the market’s defining theme.

Yet, beneath the surface of trillion-dollar chipmakers and software giants, a different kind of AI story has been unfolding.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), long recognized for its process automation software, has quietly developed one of the most practical AI platforms in enterprise technology, and investors have only recently begun to take notice.

After spending most of the past two years near multi-year lows, Appian stunned the market last week with a blowout quarterly report that sent its stock soaring.

Shares jumped more than 50% within a couple of sessions, reaching their highest level since 2023.

But as is often the case with overlooked names, not everyone is convinced. Despite the surge, some analysts are urging caution, leaving the debate open on whether this is the start of a sustained turnaround or just another short-lived pop.

Q3 Earnings Breakout: The Comeback Catalyst

Appian’s rebound is all the more notable when you consider how beaten down the stock was heading into earnings. Once a pandemic-era favorite, it started this past summer down around 90% from its 2021 high. But after quietly consolidating and posting steady results in recent quarters, last week’s report broke the stalemate and revealed apparent acceleration across almost every primary metric.

Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) both landed well ahead of expectations, while the company’s forward guidance for Q4 sales also came in hot. Management took the opportunity to highlight improving go-to-market performance and stronger deal execution as signs that the business is becoming more disciplined.

Taken together, these trends should give investors confidence that Appian’s long-promised scalability is finally showing up in the numbers.

New AI Tools Show Competitive Strength in Automation

Appian’s latest product launch also seems to have firmly caught investors’ attention. While most software firms are still bolting AI onto legacy systems, Appian has been embedding it into the core of its low-code automation platform, and last week’s announcement of its Agent Studio product made that clear.

The new tool enables enterprises to deploy AI agents using natural-language commands that operate within Appian’s data fabric and governance model. It’s practical, operational AI that investors know isn’t just a facade. The new product lets business users build their own AI agents, delivering faster processes and lower costs, a message likely to resonate in an AI market increasingly anxious about mounting expenses.

Wall Street Remains Cautious Despite Strong Earnings and Stock Surge

Even after such strong results and the resulting surge in shares, analysts remain cautious.

Usually, you’d expect to see a run of analyst upgrades and bullish price targets after such an earnings report. Instead, Weiss reiterated its Sell rating, Morgan Stanley assigned an Equal Weight rating, and Barclays rated it as Underweight.

Their concern is likely less about Appian’s technology and more about valuation risk after the big move, as well as the challenge of sustaining momentum in a competitive automation landscape. It doesn’t help that the company is still struggling to report regular profitability, and as long as that remains the case, Wall Street will remain nervous.

But this skepticism may be precisely what makes the current opportunity so appealing. The stock still trades well below its peers, which are growing at similar rates, and the company’s recent performance suggests the underlying story is changing rapidly. For investors willing to take a longer view, the gap between perception and reality could present meaningful upside.

Is Appian the Hidden Gem Among AI Stocks?

The stock closed Thursday just above $43, still up around 46% from pre-earnings levels but roughly 5% below its post-earnings high. The pullback suggests some profit-taking, and investors will be watching next week to see if the stock can stabilize. If it holds its ground, it would indicate this breakout is more than a fleeting pop.

The downside appears limited after months of heavy pessimism, while the upside could be substantial if Appian continues to execute and the broader market finally catches on. In a market where simply mentioning AI can send stocks to record highs, Appian might be the best-kept secret left... for now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.