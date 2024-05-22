News & Insights

Appia Reveals Major Rare Earth Findings

May 22, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Appia Energy (TSE:API) has released an update.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. has announced the discovery of significant Heavy Rare Earth Oxides at two new exploration targets, Electra and Maia, within their PCH Project. The results, which show considerable IAC rare earth element deposits, are propelling the company towards a new phase of definition drilling and the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment report. President Stephen Burega expresses enthusiasm over the project’s potential and the company’s progress in understanding the mineralization of the area.

