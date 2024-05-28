News & Insights

Appia Energy to Engage Investors at Growth Conference

May 28, 2024 — 06:15 pm EDT

Appia Energy (TSE:API) has released an update.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. is set to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024, offering investors a chance to engage with the company’s President, Stephen Burega. The event promises a 20-minute corporate update followed by a Q&A session, with an archived webcast available post-event. Appia is involved in the rare earth and uranium sectors, with interests in multiple projects across Brazil, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

