Appia Energy Begins Drilling at Alces Lake

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. is set to begin a diamond drilling campaign at its Alces Lake property in Saskatchewan, following promising results from an airborne gravity survey. The survey revealed new potential drill targets with similar characteristics to known high-grade rare earth elements and gallium zones. This drilling marks a significant step in Appia’s efforts to explore and expand its mineral resources.

