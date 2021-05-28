AppHarvest (APPH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of AppHarvest Inc (Symbol: APPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.71, changing hands as high as $17.38 per share. AppHarvest Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.61 per share, with $42.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.68.

