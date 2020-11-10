AppFolio's (APPF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

AppFolio, Inc. APPF reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $3.86 per share that came ahead of 14 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 19 cents.

Revenues of $84.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%, while increasing 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of the company rose 3.2% in premarket trading on Nov 10 on the back of better-than-expected third-quarter results.

AppFolio, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AppFolio, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AppFolio, Inc. Quote

The company also announced that it concluded the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary company, MyCase, for $193 million on Sep 30, 2020. MyCase is engaged in providing its clients with legal practice software solutions.

Segment Revenue Details

Core Solutions’ revenues were $27.2 million, up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. In the quarter under review, MyCase contributed $5.2 million to the Core Solutions’ top line.

Further, Value+ Services revenues came in at $53.4 million, up 28% year over year. The top line was driven by higher uptake of the company’s electronic payment services. The revenue contribution to Value+ segment from MyCase was $4.3 million in the third quarter.

In the third quarter, average number of property manager customers increased 9% to 15,352. The average number of property management units increased 16.1% to 5.12 million units.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, need to maintain social distancing is high and this is driving the need for online leasing services. The company is optimistic about its virtual 3D tours of the housing units to aid property managers to lease out the properties during COVID-19 crisis.

In the third quarter, management added lease renewal and resident screening features to its AppFolio Property Manager solution. Further, AppFolio unveiled income verification screening tool (limited basis) under its tenant screening feature. The income verification tool will help to online confirm the income of the applicant, thereby saving time of the property managers.

For AppFolio Property Manager PLUS customers, the software solution now comprises of enhanced reporting abilities as well as extended workflow dashboard. The latest upgrade will facilitate clients to improve management of their portfolio.

Management also added new functionalities to its AppFolio Investment Management solution in the third quarter. The latest upgrades include dividend distribution reinvestment strategies for investors and single-asset summary layout.

Margins

Total operating expenses of $80.7 million, increased 27% year over year, mainly due to higher research and product development costs along with increases in general and administrative expenditures.

Meanwhile, the company reported income from operations of $3.4 million, down 18.7% year over year mainly due to higher costs. As a percentage of revenues, operating income was 4% down 210 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2020, AppFolio’s cash and cash equivalents (and investment securities) came in at $181.9 million compared with $80.2 million as of Jun 30, 2020. The increase in liquidity is mainly due to the proceeds received from the divestment of MyCase.

In the third quarter, AppFolio repaid $97.2 million under its existing credit agreement.

In the third quarter, cash provided by operating activities stood at $17.8 million compared with $24.3 million generated in the previous quarter.

Guidance

AppFolio refrained from providing any guidance for the fourth quarter or full year 2020 due to the coronavirus-triggered uncertainty prevailing in the market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth quarter and 2020 revenues is currently pegged at $82.5 million and $320 million, respectively.

Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share for the fourth quarter and 2020 are currently pegged at 15 cents and 93 cents, respectively.

