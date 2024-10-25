AppFolio price target lowered to $265 from $300 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on AppFolio (APPF) to $265 from $300 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 report. Despite solid execution, the firm is lowering its 2025 growth forecast to 17% from 20% factoring in a “slightly more challenging” industry backdrop. Piper said AppFolio remains “well positioned” to sustain Rule of 40 even on moderating top-line growth given the pace of improving operating margins.
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
- AppFolio Acquires LiveEasy and Announces CFO Change
- AppFolio names Tim Eaton as interim CFO
- AppFolio reports Q3 EPS $1.29, consensus $1.03
- AppFolio sees FY24 revenue $786M-$790M, consensus $778.84M
