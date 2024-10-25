News & Insights

APPF

AppFolio price target lowered to $265 from $300 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on AppFolio (APPF) to $265 from $300 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 report. Despite solid execution, the firm is lowering its 2025 growth forecast to 17% from 20% factoring in a “slightly more challenging” industry backdrop. Piper said AppFolio remains “well positioned” to sustain Rule of 40 even on moderating top-line growth given the pace of improving operating margins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

