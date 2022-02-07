AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 381% in 5 years

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In that time, the share price has soared some 381% higher! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 27% drop, in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for AppFolio investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Given that AppFolio only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, AppFolio can boast revenue growth at a rate of 24% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 37% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like AppFolio, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:APPF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on AppFolio

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.9% in the last year, AppFolio shareholders lost 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 37%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AppFolio that you should be aware of before investing here.

