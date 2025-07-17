AppFolio, Inc. Scheduled to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 31

AppFolio will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

AppFolio, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close. Following the announcement, the company will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results and business outlook. Interested parties can access a live webcast and obtain call-in details through provided links. A replay of the webcast will also be available on AppFolio's Investor Relations website. AppFolio emphasizes the importance of its Investor Relations website for disclosing material information and encourages investors to stay informed through it and other official communications.

AppFolio is set to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, which may provide vital insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The conference call scheduled for July 31, 2025, allows investors to directly engage with AppFolio's management and gain a clearer understanding of the company's business outlook.

The live webcast and replay availability promotes transparency and keeps investors informed about AppFolio's developments, enhancing investor relations.

None

When will AppFolio announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

AppFolio will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call to discuss AppFolio's financial results?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

How can I listen to the live webcast of the AppFolio conference call?

The live webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ijgr58yt.

Is there a way to access the conference call by phone?

Yes, you can register for dial-in details at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdccd543a8ef7485c8f06cd2837c68ea9.

Where can I find the replay of the AppFolio conference call?

A replay of the webcast will be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website for a limited time.

$APPF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APPF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$APPF Insider Trading Activity

$APPF insiders have traded $APPF stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K BLISS has made 9 purchases buying 22,000 shares for an estimated $4,778,053 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER WOLF has made 20 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,903,482 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM SHANE TRIGG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,401 shares for an estimated $2,008,217 .

. ELIZABETH ERIN BARAT (Chief People Officer) sold 4,682 shares for an estimated $1,066,512

ROBERT DONALD III CASEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $870,920

TIMOTHY MATHIAS EATON (Int. Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,057 shares for an estimated $233,734

MATTHEW S MAZZA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 838 shares for an estimated $213,941

$APPF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $APPF stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APPF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APPF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/25/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

$APPF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APPF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $APPF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $240.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $205.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $275.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $295.0 on 01/31/2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, July 31, 2025.





In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ijgr58yt.



To access the call by phone, please go to the following link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdccd543a8ef7485c8f06cd2837c68ea9



, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events



.







Disclosure Information







AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.







About AppFolio







AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit



appfolio.com



.







Investor Contact:







Lori Barker









ir@appfolio.com







