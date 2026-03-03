AppFolio Grew Free Cash Flow 30% in 2025 and Deepened Switching Costs for Customers. Is the Sell-Off Overdone?

Key Points

Revenue growth is outpacing customer growth as users adopt more paid services.

The business is becoming more profitable, with free-cash-flow margin reaching nearly 25%.

AppFolio is creating a new income stream by selling services directly to the residents on its platform.

10 stocks we like better than AppFolio ›

Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), which makes software landlords and property managers use to run their businesses, are down 36% over the past six months as I write this, including an 18.5% decline after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings in January.

Slowing revenue growth, from 28% in 2024 to a projected 16.5% this year, has weighed on the stock. Adding to the negativity has been the fact that investor sentiment has shifted away from software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks broadly, with the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV) dropping more than 24% in early 2026 on fears that artificial intelligence (AI) tools will reduce demand for traditional software.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, AppFolio sales grew 20% last year, and free-cash-flow (FCF) margin widened to 24.8%. After its recent slide, the stock is as cheap as it's ever been on a price-to-sales and FCF basis.

Switching costs run deep

Some of the strongest software businesses keep customers not by providing the best product on the market, but by being the hardest to replace. Microsoft is a prime example. 365 (formerly Office) is still widely used because companies have built their workflows, files, and decades of muscle memory on the software. By the time a competitor offered something better, switching meant retraining the entire workforce.

AppFolio is building a similar advantage in the commercial real estate market. A property manager running a 500-unit portfolio has years of tenant records, accounting data, and maintenance history stored in AppFolio's platform.

The company ended the year managing 9.4 million rental units across 22,000 users, up 8% and 6% from a year earlier. Full-year sales growth outpaced unit growth thanks to existing customers adding more services. Value-added services now represent 76% of total revenue, and more than one-quarter of the user base is on its premium Plus and Max plans.

Now, AppFolio is pushing beyond the property manager and selling directly to the millions of tenants already in the system. Its Resident Onboarding Lift product automates enrollment into services such as renters insurance and group-rate internet at move-in. With more than 500,000 units added in 2025, that's a solid secondary source of growth.

Cash generation keeps accelerating

Free cash flow rose 30% to $236 million last year, and FCF margin expanded by 200 basis points. The stock now trades at around 24 times trailing FCF, down considerably over the past two years, and the balance sheet is clean with zero debt and $250 million in cash.

Looking ahead, management is guiding for revenue of $1.1 billion in 2026, putting its price-to-sales ratio at roughly 5.3, well below historical levels. Adjusted operating margin is expected to expand to around 26.5%, up from 24.7%. Profits are growing faster than the top line, and that operating leverage is what makes the model compelling in the long term. AppFolio doesn't need to be the fastest-growing software company to work from here.

Should you buy stock in AppFolio right now?

Before you buy stock in AppFolio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppFolio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AppFolio and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.