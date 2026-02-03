AppFolio (BIT:1APPF) Price Target Decreased by 22.25% to 237.46

The average one-year price target for AppFolio (BIT:1APPF) has been revised to €237.46 / share. This is a decrease of 22.25% from the prior estimate of €305.41 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €211.35 to a high of €278.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.19% from the latest reported closing price of €181.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppFolio. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 11.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1APPF is 0.30%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 25,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,246K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 53.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 751K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 670K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 4.69% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 651K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 38.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 90.03% over the last quarter.

