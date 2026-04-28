AppFolio (BIT:1APPF) Price Target Decreased by 11.69% to 197.72

The average one-year price target for AppFolio (BIT:1APPF) has been revised to €197.72 / share. This is a decrease of 11.69% from the prior estimate of €223.90 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €149.71 to a high of €239.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.22% from the latest reported closing price of €134.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppFolio. This is an decrease of 380 owner(s) or 48.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1APPF is 0.27%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.29% to 20,752K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,246K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,078K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing a decrease of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 669K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 49.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 638K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Nellore Capital Management holds 530K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APPF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

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