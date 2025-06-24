AppFolio (APPF) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

AppFolio (APPF) ended the recent trading session at $232.58, demonstrating a +1.77% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the property management software maker had gained 8.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.28, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $230.3 million, up 16.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.14 per share and a revenue of $930.84 million, demonstrating changes of +17.62% and +17.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.84% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, AppFolio possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.48. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.