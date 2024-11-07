Is AppFolio (APPF) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AppFolio (APPF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AppFolio is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that APPF has returned about 31.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29.4%. This shows that AppFolio is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Agilysys (AGYS). The stock has returned 36.4% year-to-date.

In Agilysys' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 31.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AppFolio belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 145 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.4% so far this year, so APPF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Agilysys falls under the Computer - Integrated Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.7%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AppFolio and Agilysys as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

