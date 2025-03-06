AppFolio (APPF) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AppFolio (APPF) closed at $220.11, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property management software maker had lost 2.87% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.23, marking a 17.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $221.56 million, up 18.21% from the year-ago period.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.37 per share and revenue of $940.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.88% and +18.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, AppFolio is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AppFolio is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.71, which means AppFolio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 136, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.