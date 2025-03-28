AppFolio (APPF) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

AppFolio (APPF) closed at $221.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

The the stock of property management software maker has risen by 6.4% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AppFolio in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $221.56 million, up 18.21% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.37 per share and a revenue of $940.44 million, signifying shifts of +22.88% and +18.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AppFolio presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AppFolio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

