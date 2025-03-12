AppFolio (APPF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with AppFolio (APPF) standing at $210.25, reflecting a -1.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

The property management software maker's stock has dropped by 1.85% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AppFolio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.23, indicating a 17.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $221.56 million, indicating a 18.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.37 per share and a revenue of $940.44 million, signifying shifts of +22.88% and +18.41%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AppFolio presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.92. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.7 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.