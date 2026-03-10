AppFolio (APPF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

AppFolio (APPF) closed the most recent trading day at $185.16, moving -2.4% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property management software maker had gained 3.22% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.43, reflecting a 18.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $258.04 million, showing a 18.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.23% and +16.72%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, AppFolio boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AppFolio is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.84. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.77 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.