AppFolio (APPF) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, AppFolio (APPF) reached $214.50, with a +1.35% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property management software maker had lost 16.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $221.56 million, up 18.21% from the year-ago period.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.37 per share and revenue of $940.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.88% and +18.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.83% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AppFolio presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.99 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

