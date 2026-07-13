AppFolio (APPF) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

AppFolio (APPF) ended the recent trading session at $179.90, demonstrating a +2.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

The property management software maker's stock has climbed by 8.91% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.67, marking a 21.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $276.98 million, up 17.58% from the prior-year quarter.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.75 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.6% and +17.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, AppFolio possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AppFolio has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.01 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.66, which means AppFolio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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