AppFolio (APPF) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, AppFolio (APPF) was up +1.51% at $159.49. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

The property management software maker's stock has dropped by 17.82% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of AppFolio will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.44, signifying a 19.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $258.04 million, reflecting a 18.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.43 per share and a revenue of $1.11 billion, signifying shifts of +21.55% and +16.72%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AppFolio is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, AppFolio is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.28.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.