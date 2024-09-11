AppFolio (APPF) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

AppFolio (APPF) ended the recent trading session at $224.12, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property management software maker had gained 1.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.16% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AppFolio will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.02, reflecting a 72.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $198.52 million, up 20% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $777.91 million, indicating changes of +145.61% and +25.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, AppFolio boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.52.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.