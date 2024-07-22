Is AppFolio (APPF) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AppFolio (APPF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AppFolio is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 617 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, APPF has gained about 51.8% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.3%. This means that AppFolio is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Daktronics (DAKT). The stock is up 66.9% year-to-date.

For Daktronics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AppFolio is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 140 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, so APPF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Daktronics belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #166. The industry has moved +11.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AppFolio and Daktronics as they could maintain their solid performance.

