AppFolio (APPF) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, AppFolio (APPF) reached $216.99, with a +1.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.92%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.41%.

The property management software maker's stock has climbed by 0.1% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, up 17.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $221.56 million, up 18.21% from the prior-year quarter.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.37 per share and revenue of $940.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.88% and +18.41%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AppFolio presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.62. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.36.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.