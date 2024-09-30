AppFolio (APPF) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with AppFolio (APPF) standing at $235.40, reflecting a +0.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the property management software maker had gained 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 72.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $198.52 million, up 20% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $777.91 million. These totals would mark changes of +145.61% and +25.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.87. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.96.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

