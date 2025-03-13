AppFolio (APPF) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AppFolio (APPF) closed at $206.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.96%.

The property management software maker's stock has dropped by 1.59% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of AppFolio will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 17.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $221.56 million, up 18.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.37 per share and revenue of $940.44 million, which would represent changes of +22.88% and +18.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.14. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.98.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.