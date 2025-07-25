AppFolio (APPF) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AppFolio (APPF) closed at $264.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property management software maker had gained 14.02% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AppFolio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.28, reflecting a 14.29% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $231.16 million, indicating a 17.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.15 per share and a revenue of $932.5 million, signifying shifts of +17.85% and +17.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, AppFolio is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.