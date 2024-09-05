AppFolio (APPF) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, AppFolio (APPF) reached $228.28, with a +0.75% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Shares of the property management software maker have appreciated by 7.03% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.02, showcasing a 72.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $198.52 million, reflecting a 20% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.20 per share and a revenue of $777.91 million, demonstrating changes of +145.61% and +25.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AppFolio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AppFolio is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.06, so one might conclude that AppFolio is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

