AppFolio (APPF) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, AppFolio (APPF) closed at $224.20, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.06%.

The property management software maker's stock has climbed by 7.93% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.23, showcasing a 17.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $221.56 million, indicating a 18.21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.37 per share and a revenue of $940.44 million, indicating changes of +22.88% and +18.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, AppFolio boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AppFolio is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.57.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

