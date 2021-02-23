APPF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.92, changing hands as low as $151.51 per share. AppFolio Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPF's low point in its 52 week range is $81.01 per share, with $186.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.