APPF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $217.36, changing hands as low as $214.01 per share. AppFolio Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPF's low point in its 52 week range is $164.29 per share, with $274.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.32.

