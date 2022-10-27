APPF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.52, changing hands as high as $106.42 per share. AppFolio Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPF's low point in its 52 week range is $79.923 per share, with $139.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.06.

