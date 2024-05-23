News & Insights

Stocks
APPEF

Appen Ltd. Navigates Revenue Decline with Strategic Cost Cuts

May 23, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Appen Ltd., a global leader in AI data solutions, faced a 30% revenue decline in FY23 primarily due to decreased spending by a major customer and a general tech slowdown. The company responded by cutting costs by $60 million, which will fully benefit FY24 despite impacting last year’s profitability. Despite the overall decline, Appen experienced positive revenue trends in Q4, especially in China, with a record performance in generative AI projects.

For further insights into AU:APX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APPEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.