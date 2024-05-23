Appen Ltd. Navigates Revenue Decline with Strategic Cost Cuts

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Appen Ltd., a global leader in AI data solutions, faced a 30% revenue decline in FY23 primarily due to decreased spending by a major customer and a general tech slowdown. The company responded by cutting costs by $60 million, which will fully benefit FY24 despite impacting last year’s profitability. Despite the overall decline, Appen experienced positive revenue trends in Q4, especially in China, with a record performance in generative AI projects.

