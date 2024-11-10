News & Insights

Appen Ltd Director Increases Shareholdings

November 10, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Appen Ltd. director Ms. Robin Low has increased her indirect stake in the company by acquiring 15,625 ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan, bringing her total holdings to 272,676 shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $1.92 each, reflecting her continued confidence in the company’s potential. This move may interest investors as it signals insider confidence in Appen’s future growth.

