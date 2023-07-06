Appen (ASX:APX) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 2.36

The average one-year price target for Appen (ASX:APX) has been revised to 2.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 2.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 3.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.51% from the latest reported closing price of 2.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appen. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 24.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APX is 0.04%, an increase of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.25% to 7,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,463K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 854K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 88.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APX by 940.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 811K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 806K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 785K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APX by 28.23% over the last quarter.

