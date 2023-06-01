Appen (ASX:APX) Price Target Decreased by 8.51% to 2.24

The average one-year price target for Appen (ASX:APX) has been revised to 2.24 / share. This is an decrease of 8.51% from the prior estimate of 2.45 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 3.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.37% from the latest reported closing price of 3.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appen. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 13.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APX is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 7,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,463K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 811K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 806K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 755K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 621K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

