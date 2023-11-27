Appen (ASX:APX) Price Target Decreased by 30.99% to 1.10

The average one-year price target for Appen (ASX:APX) has been revised to 1.10 / share. This is an decrease of 30.99% from the prior estimate of 1.60 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 1.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.03% from the latest reported closing price of 0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appen. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APX is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.88% to 8,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,707K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APX by 19.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,051K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing an increase of 22.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APX by 4.80% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 996K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APX by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 849K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APX by 25.32% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 806K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

