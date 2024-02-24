Appen (ASX:APX) Price Target Decreased by 28.93% to 0.82

The average one-year price target for Appen (ASX:APX) has been revised to 0.82 / share. This is an decrease of 28.93% from the prior estimate of 1.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.25 to a high of 1.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 152.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appen. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 92.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APX is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.33% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CNZLX - Commonwealth Australia holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

