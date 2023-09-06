APPEC-Trafigura, Palantir launch carbon emissions platform for energy sector

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Global trading house Trafigura TRAFGF.UL and U.S. software developer Palantir Technologies PLTR.N on Wednesday launched a platform to calculate carbon emissions in supply chains for the energy sector.

The Agora platform enables collaboration on carbon emissions information and carbon intensity benchmarking and analysis, the pair said in a joint statement.

The launch comes at a time when the emerging carbon industry is still plagued with a lack of clarity and transparency in data.

The partners first created the platform for the metals industry last year and have now extended it to the energy sector, with first users including oil majors such as BP BP.L and Ecopetrol ECO.CN, and Trafigura itself.

The companies will explore ways for the standardisation of carbon intensity reporting and develop reporting methodologies.

"We believe that carbon intensity as a commodity specification can enable greater visibility of low carbon alternatives," said Ben Luckock, Trafigura's co-head of oil trading.

A lack of standard methodologies and access to transparent data are some of the key hurdles in carbon accounting.

"The first issue is too much data analysis paralysis," Juan Carlos Fonnegra, EcoPetrol's global head of crude and carbon trading, told the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2023.

There is a challenge from the methodology perspective as there are many standards to be used, but none of them is one-size-fits-all due to a complex value chain, he told the forum.

Pricing agency S&P Global Commodity Insights will be the platform's data provider, drawing on its carbon intensity measures of oil and gas, refined products and biofuels.

The launch took place in conjunction with APPEC 2023.

