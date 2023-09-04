APPEC-Trafigura exec says $72-$88 per barrel is fair price for oil

Updates with comments in paragraphs 2 and 3

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The fair price for oil is $72 to $88 per barrel, Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at global commodities trading firm Trafigura TRAFGF.UL, told the APPEC conference in Singapore on Monday.

"The markets are probably a bit too relaxed," said Luckock. There is still some tightness in the market that "leaves us vulnerable" to higher prices, he said.

He added that the Russians have a different set of challenges with respect to "evacuating their crude products out of the country" that could prolong tighter supplies.

Brent crude LCOc1 was trading above $88 on in Asia trade on Monday. O/R

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Jeslyn Lerh and Trixie Yap; Editing by Jamie Freed and Tom Hogue)

