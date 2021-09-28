APPEC-Platts expects Asia spot LNG price to fall to $11/mmBtu next summer

Contributor
Jessica Jaganathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Price agency S&P Global Platts is expecting Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices to fall to about $11 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) next summer from $29 per mmBtu this week, an analyst said on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Price agency S&P Global Platts is expecting Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices to fall to about $11 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) next summer from $29 per mmBtu this week, an analyst said on Tuesday.

"We are expecting JKM to be well above $25 per mmBtu in winter. Prices will fall from current levels next year but will fall quite dramatically," said Jeff Moore, manager of Platts' Asian LNG Analytics division during the annual Platts APPEC 2021 conference.

JKM refers to the firm's Japan-Korea-Marker price which is widely used as a benchmark in the spot market in the region.

Moore added that the agency expects spot prices to fall by more than $15 to about $11 per mmBtu next summer.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Jessica.Jaganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3822; Reuters Messaging: jessica.jaganathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/j3ssi3))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More