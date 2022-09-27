APPEC-China's ethylene output costs $1,200-$1,300/t lower than Europe - Shenghong Petchem exec

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

China's ethylene production costs are lower than Europe's by $1,200-$1,300 per tonne due to lower feedstock and energy costs, an executive from Shenghong Petrochemical said on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's ethylene production costs are lower than Europe's by $1,200-$1,300 per tonne due to lower feedstock and energy costs, an executive from Shenghong Petrochemical said on Wednesday.

Sun Xin, director of China's privately-owned Shenghong Petrochemical, was speaking at the 38th Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters