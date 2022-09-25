APPEC: Vitol CEO says Russian fuel to come to Asia and Mideast

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian fuel is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East and fuels produced there are expected to flow to the West, said Russell Hardy, chief executive officer of Vitol, at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022.

More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.