APPEC:-Ecopetrol selling more Colombian oil to Europe as competition in Asia grows

Muyu Xu
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Colombian state energy company Ecopetrol is selling more of its oil production to Europe, replacing Russian supplies, while it sees growing competition for market share in Asia.

About 40-50% of Ecopetrol's crude production is exported to Asia this year compared with 60% last year, Ecopetrol's Chief Executive Officer Felipe Bayon told Reuters on the sidelines of APPEC 2022.

Bayon said there is growing competition with Russian, Mexican, Canadian Heavy and Venezuelan crude in Asia.

